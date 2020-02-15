For Mayor Romero, 1 million planted trees in city admittedly a 'big effort'

During a meeting earlier this month, the council voted to establish the million-trees coordinator position, stressing the project’s importance despite concerns about costs and water use. The full-time position will be part of Tucson Water — and will be involved with the department’s stormwater infrastructure program, which is set to launch in April.

As part of the program, Tucson Water utility customers can expect to see a fee — estimated to be about $1 a month for the average customer starting with the May bill, according to James MacAdam, the utility’s superintendent for public information and conservation.

The fee is expected to generate about $3 million annually, he said. The bulk of the money will be used for maintenance and construction of the stormwater infrastructure, which will look like landscaping slightly sunken below street level and located in vegetative areas throughout the city. A portion of the money will be used for the million-trees program.

“The vast majority of the features we build are going to have trees as part of them. The idea is that in those features stormwater will be the primary source of irrigation for those trees,” he said. “This is basically a way to start planting trees all around town in a way that doesn’t use a significant amount of potable water, or drinking water.”