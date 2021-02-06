For migrants crossing into Southern Arizona, cellphone service is a matter of life and death

The report details numerous problems with cellphones, such as migrants not being able to afford a phone, frequent dropped calls, failing batteries, nonexistent cellphone coverage and a lack of effective search-and-rescue efforts when migrants are able to reach 911.

“Twenty-year-old Juan Carlos fell ill and became lost in the West Desert of Southern Arizona,” according to one example in the report. “He called 911 in the middle of the night from his Mexican cellphone and he also called his parents.”

The case notes for the call read “then his phone stopped answering, it appeared to be out of battery.” His family and humanitarian volunteers searched the area and found his body.

“Fifty-five-year-old Jorge disappeared somewhere on the Tohono O’odham Reservation in Southern Arizona. Crisis Line volunteers noted that his mother “did not know if Jorge called 911. She was going to ask him when the call dropped. He was never heard from again,” according to another example.

At the Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday, the clear plastic bags that hold items found near migrants’ remains in 2020 showed some migrants traveled with flip phones or smartphones, but many only had a few coins, rosaries, or papers with phone numbers written on them.