For Tucson children with special needs, school closures make learning even more challenging

Eevee Rodriguez is worried her two kindergartners with special needs won’t be ready for first grade after nearly five months away from the classroom due to coronavirus school closures.

She is juggling her full-time job from home as an adviser at Pima Community College and guiding her 5-year-old twins — Elijah and Josiah — and her third-grader through remote learning.

The twins both have severe developmental delays and mild cerebral palsy, and one also has autism. The boys had been making progress in school, working with speech and occupational therapists and one-on-one aides, but now Rodriguez is scared they will regress.

“They’re already really behind their classmates, so now they’re going to be even more behind,” she said. “We’re making progress, but now to get them back into a routine is going to be hard.”

Many students and parents are struggling to adjust to remote learning. For kids with special needs, the hurdle to staying on track can be even harder to overcome.

Combining physical, learning and behavioral challenges with a pre-existing shortage of special ed teachers and specialists, varied access to high-speed internet and computers, juggling multiple kids’ schedules and working from home, makes for a diverse and difficult set of challenges for these parents and students.

Elijah and Josiah had their first online speech therapy session on Tuesday, which went well. They’re supposed to start online occupational therapy, but as of the end of the third week of school closures, Rodriguez still hadn’t heard when.