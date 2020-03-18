For Tucson workers, business bans to fight the pandemic 'a really bad movie'

After she found out Tuesday that she couldn’t work for two weeks, Amber Naab and her fellow bartenders drank. And when the bar closed hours later at 8 p.m., she went home and drank some more.

For 17 years, Naab has slung cocktails at the Chicago Bar, a decades-old haven for blues musicians in midtown Tucson. For the last six, she’s simultaneously tended the bar at the Bay Horse Tavern, another similar dive closer to the University of Arizona campus.

But after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero ordered the closure of bars and other businesses just after noon Tuesday, a move the mayor called “a painful decision,” Naab said she’ll spend the next two weeks at home, trying to figure out something else to do to pay her bills — and survive.

Naab is one of an estimated 29,000 restaurant and bar workers in Pima County who might be facing job loss or a reduction in hours, according to numbers provided by the Pima Association of Governments. People working in eating establishments and bars make up nearly 8 percent of total employment in the county.

Exactly how many people in Pima County have lost their jobs overall, or are facing decreased hours due to the outbreak of COVID-19, is not clear.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security did not provide unemployment numbers for the state or Pima County despite several requests by the Arizona Daily Star since Monday and the numbers online are outdated. Instead, all media inquiries to DES have been directed to an email contact with the Arizona Department of Health Services.