For Tucson workers, business bans to fight the pandemic 'a really bad movie'

After she found out Tuesday that she couldn’t work for two weeks, Amber Naab and her fellow bartenders drank. And when the bar closed hours later at 8 p.m., she went home and drank some more.

For 17 years, Naab has slung cocktails at the Chicago Bar, a decades-old haven for blues musicians in midtown Tucson. For the last six, she’s simultaneously tended the bar at the Bay Horse Tavern, another similar dive closer to the University of Arizona campus.

But after Tucson Mayor Regina Romero ordered the closure of bars and other businesses just after noon Tuesday, a move the mayor called “a painful decision,” Naab said she’ll spend the next two weeks at home, trying to figure out something else to do to pay her bills — and survive.

Naab is one of an estimated 29,000 restaurant and bar workers in Pima County who might be facing job loss or a reduction in hours, according to numbers provided by the Pima Association of Governments. People working in eating establishments and bars make up nearly 8 percent of total employment in the county.

Exactly how many people in Pima County have lost their jobs overall, or are facing decreased hours due to the outbreak of COVID-19, is not clear.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security did not provide unemployment numbers for the state or Pima County despite several requests by the Arizona Daily Star since Monday and the numbers online are outdated. Instead, all media inquiries to DES have been directed to an email contact with the Arizona Department of Health Services.

If food assistance requests are any indication, things changed sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday when the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona saw a 55 percent increase each of those days compared to the same days last year.

Arizona At Work offices here have already seen a sharp increase in people coming in to file for unemployment benefits, and those numbers are expected to grow now that the libraries are closed and those computers are not available.

The two offices, at 2797 E. Ajo Way and 340 N. Commerce Park Loop, are open for now but only six people are allowed to use the computers at a time. All employment-related classes are canceled until further notice.

For Naab, she woke up Wednesday and tried to stay busy. She’s looked into grants from the local bartenders guild. She’s gotten an offer from a friend to clean houses. She’s heard drivers on Door Dash, a food delivery service, are raking in the dough.

And she’s debated going on unemployment.

She doesn’t get paid time off, and doesn’t know what will happen when {span}—{/span} or if {span}—{/span} businesses are allowed to open back up.

She understands the decision, but also doesn’t understand it. She ultimately just can’t believe she’s not working. {span}It’s very scary, she said.{/span}

“I’m completely lost,” she said. “It’s like were living in a freaking movie — a really bad movie.”

‘Uncharted territory’

For preschool owner Melissa Callahan, COVID-19 meant she didn’t pay her mortgage this week so she could pay her employees.

She’s not sure what she’s going to do next month.

Callahan worked for 11 years as an arts integration specialist with Tucson Unified School District’s Opening Minds through the Arts Program before fulfilling her dream two years ago with the opening of Small Marvels, an arts-focused preschool.

She has four employees, and usually has about 24 to 30 youngsters in her school, 1403 E. Broadway. That changed this week, and right now just two employees are getting hours because only 8 to 10 kids have been attending.

Many childcare centers and preschools in Pima County are still open, with permission from the county’s health department, but that will obviously change if they are ordered to close.

Her one hope is that, since she’s licensed to have kids up to age 12, parents returning to work before schools re-open will need her help.

Callahan said in addition to reducing employee hours, there are growing concerns about finding supplies such as protective gloves for changing diapers and cleaning supplies to keep things sterile.

She heard rumors of stimulus funds being made available to small business owners, but she said she hasn’t been able to find out anything concrete. She reached out to DES but hasn’t heard back yet.

For now, she said, it’s day-by-day.

“It’s been very, very tough telling two women they are not needed at work,” she said. “I never even considered such a thing happening. We are in uncharted territory.”

‘A little more innovative’

Some business owners in Pima County are seeking creative ways to keep their business open without putting customers at risk.

One example is Spadefoot Nursery, which is owned by Jared McKinley and his wife, Katie Gierlach. The couple started their business last summer, never imagining their first busy season would be during a global pandemic.

Earlier this week, the couple closed their store at 2831 E. Broadway, and today they will start doing online sales. The couple will be offering drive-up service so people can stay in their cars and get the plants with minimal contact.

People who look online at spadefootnursery.com can see what the plants look like now and what they will look like after they mature more, McKinley said.

“This is usually a time when we rake it in. It couldn’t have been worse timing,” he said. “When the seriousness of the virus became apparent, we decided to do something a little more innovative.”

Learning new things is the name of the game

Katie Piccioli was working as a bartender at Prep and Pastry when the restaurant transitioned from full service to takeout only on Tuesday.

Piccioli said the restaurant owner and management have gone out of their way to help employees keep working, including possibly having Piccioli do some food delivery.

“They are working really hard to keep a certain number of employees doing any odd jobs,” she said. “They are trying to think of ways to keep their employees afloat during this time.”

For now, nothing is certain.

“We don’t know yet if we’ll work at all since this just happened yesterday,” she said, “but they’ve definitely made me not feel alone or on the outs at this time.”

Piccioli said as she figures out what to do in the weeks ahead, she is feeling worried about how many Tucson restaurants might never open up again.

“In the realistic time frame it’s not going to be just two weeks,” she said, “and I think everybody knows that.”

At Rocco’s Little Chicago, patrons flocked into the restaurant around lunch-time to pick-up phone orders, taking pizzas and wings to go.

Logan Rios manned the cashier at the bar. He said he showed up to work and found a note from the restaurant’s owner, Rocco DiGrazia, at the bottom of the schedule. It said, “If you need money, or food, let me know.”

He’s worked at the restaurant for six years, elevating to a waiter. But the changes forced him to the counter, and potentially, out for delivery.

He expected the changes. His siblings live in Illinois, where similar restrictions have been placed on the restaurants. He admitted he’s pretty good with money and has at least two months rent saved.

“I’m not real concerned,” he said, “yet.”

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at pmachelor@tucson.com or 806-7754. On Twitter: @pattymachstar

List of unemployment resources

As restaurants and businesses across the city of Tucson closed their dining rooms or closed up shop last night, countless numbers of people were left jobless or with reduced hours. We don't quite know the impact of that decision, but we do know that lots of people in our community need help. 

Here is a list of phone numbers you can call, as collected by the nonprofit organization Tucson City of Gastronomy. These phone numbers apply to anyone who's been laid off or is hurting right now, not just food industry folks. 

• Restaurant owners: Call Pima County Rapid Response for assistance for employees facing layoffs. Dominica Dominguez is at 520-724-3684 or dominica.dominguez@pima.gov

Here is a list of Pima County emergency and training services:

• Arizona Department of Economic Security for unemployment insurance benefits. Visit des.az.gov or call 520-791-2722.

• Pima County One Stop Career Center helps with job searches and training for new jobs, and provides relocation funding, etc. Call 520-724-7700 or email business.services@pima.gov.

• Community Action Partnership provides assistance with paying rent and utilities and can also help with health care needs like prescription medicines, etc. Head to the website or call 520-724-2667.

• Chicanos Por La Causa can help with housing and rental assistance. Head to cplc.org or call 520-882-0018.

• Interfaith Community Services can help with clothing, food and utilities. Visit icstucson.org or call 520-297-6049.

• Salvation Army Tucson can also help with basic needs like food, clothing and utilities. Visit salvationarmytucson.org or call 520-795-9671.

For more information about this list of resources and how to get help, contact Jonathan Mabry at the Tucson City of Gastronomy,  jmabry@cityofgastronomy.org or 520-370-1191

Other useful resources: 

• Health-e-Arizona Plus assists with healthcare, provides cash assistance, food stamps and more. Head to healthearizonaplus.gov

• The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food assistance to the hungry. Visit communityfoodbank.org or their Facebook page for the latest information. 

• The Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is establishing a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. You can donate to it here. But for now, they've also compiled a helpful list of links for those in the restaurant community nationwide. 

Pima County freezes hiring

To prepare for a potential adverse financial impact from COVID-19, Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry announced Wednesday that all employee hiring within the county is suspended.

"For departments who have scheduled or completed interviews and made employment offers, these should continue. All pending new job requisitions will be placed on hold," the memo said.

Help for owners of small businesses

Community Investment Corporation, or CIC, is supporting Tucson's small businesses by way of specialized loan products and partnerships. The idea is to help bridge current and impending cash flow gaps  while details for a government stimulus package and qualifications for assistance are finalized:

• CIC, which specializes in business microloans up to $10,000, is making any local small business affected by COVID-19 eligible for its nonprofit partnership and enhanced community benefit rates of 3%. Loan terms can now be extended out to 5 years as needed.

• CIC will also be offering loans with interest-only payments for up to six months to allow small businesses to recover from the economic challenges caused by COVID-19. This product is still in the development phase but will be launched within a week.

• In partnership with Growth Partners Arizona (GPAz), CIC has brought Kiva, a globally successful capital resource model, to Arizona. This will provide no-interest, no-fee, community-backed business loans ranging from $1,000 to $15,000. Kiva is currently offering a six-month grace period for new payments.

GPAz has additional offerings at https://www.growthpartnersaz.org/

To learn more about CIC visit cictucson.org or call 520-529-1766.

Local resource list

Go to thisistucson.com for more lists of local resources including families, restaurants and restaurant workers, children who need meals and more during the coronavirus crisis. Email us at thisistucson@tucson.com if you are providing help to the community.

Tags

