The U.S. Forest Service is permanently sealing the entrance to a long-closed southern Arizona mine for public safety and to halt drainage of acid from the mine's horizontal opening.

Coronado National Forest officials said work began July 8 to seal the entrance to the Lead Queen Mine located near Patagonia and 60 miles southeast of Tucson.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Forest Service said remediation work was done in 2016 but that acid has continued to drain from the mine due to precipitation and storm runoff.

The mine was first operated for about five years beginning in 1897 and a different company opened it up again in 1910.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles