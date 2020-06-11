Forest Service daily video update Bighorn Fire, June 11

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
With weekly increases in cases hitting the highest level yet across the state, Arizona hospitals are seeing more patients in ERs, more admitted for overnight stays and more needing ventilators.
The Bighorn Fire was burning in rugged terrain less than a mile from La Reserve.
Dr. Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of Physicians and Surgeons, said the Department of Health and Human Services is illegally restricting the rights of doctors to prescribe the drug to patients.
Arizona saw more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday's tally, and 30 deaths. Pima County reported 67 new cases.
The Bighorn Fire was burning in rugged terrain less than a mile from La Reserve.
The rule allows Tucson police to arrest those who refuse to stay outside crime scene boundaries while filming officers.
National Park Service is seeking help about the vandalism from any hikers who may have visited the site in the last year.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
Lightning-sparked blaze in the Catalina Mountains has grown to about 3,277 acres as fire crews attempt to box it in before it moves deeper into Pima Canyon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.