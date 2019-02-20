The former operator of an adult-care home in midtown who was charged last year with elder abuse and endangerment has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Cynthia Hermann, owner of the now closed Angelique’s Adult Care Home at 5101 E. Eighth St., pleaded guilty last week to two amended counts of endangerment before Pima County Superior Court Judge Danelle Liwski.
Hermann’s sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 1, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a court spokeswoman.
The home was shut down in July after authorities rescued nine residents from the residential-care facility near East Broadway and North Rosemont Boulevard.
Hermann, 71 at the time, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of vulnerable adult abuse and nine counts of endangerment.
The older adults, including some under hospice care, were removed because the air conditioner was broken for days and the residents were in distress from the heat inside the house, requiring five to be taken to the hospital, authorities said.
The situation was discovered by a nurse of one of the residents who went to check on her client. She found the residents — ages 64 to 86 — in distress from the heat that was recorded at nearly 104 degrees inside the home.
Tucson Fire Department paramedics went to the home and police detectives began an investigation.
Adult Protective Services and the Arizona Department of Health Services were alerted to the incident.