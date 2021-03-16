Former Nogales mayor, ex-Napolitano adviser, to run for Arizona governor

“Our Legislature is run by extremists, promoting bizarre conspiracy theories instead of actually getting things done for you,” he said in his video.

“You know there’s people who still refuse to acknowledge the election results were fair and balanced,” he explained later in an interview.

“Arizonans have moved on and are now worried how to get their kids to school and what jobs they’re going to have available after this pandemic eases up,” López continued. “They’re not worried about what’s happening there at the Capitol with all these conspiracy theories.”

López said he has deep roots in Santa Cruz County, where his parents had lived for years by the time he was born across the border in Nogales, Sonora.

“On the day that I was ready to be born, my mom went from our home in Nogales, Arizona, crossed into Nogales, Sonora, gave birth to me in a private clinic there that was the same place that my older sister was born in,” he said. “And the next day I was back home.”

Because he was born in Mexico, and his parents’ status was permanent legal residents, he had to get naturalized in 1996.

At age 22, López was elected mayor of Nogales, where he grew up.