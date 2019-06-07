Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest talk with Craig Eickmeyer during the production of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Photo: David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI ©2019 Disney ABC. All Rights Reserved.

 Photo credit: David M. Russell | Walt Disney DTCI

A local chef made his debut on this morning's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," featuring Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. 

Craig Eickmeyer is a retired police officer from Tucson who received his culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu, the show says. He was the second contestant in the show's summer-long cooking series called "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off."

On the episode, Eickmeyer cooked up burgers — specifically, "Southwest Grilled Stuffed Gourmet Burgers." Watch the segment and get the recipe here

The series is also a competition. Viewers have the chance to vote for their favorite video in the series. 

Whichever chef rallies up the most votes will win a trip for two to the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa in Italy, which is said to be worth $6,000.

Viewers have until Wednesday, June 12 to vote for Eickmeyer. Voting is available here or on the show's social media accounts.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.