A local chef made his debut on this morning's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," featuring Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
Craig Eickmeyer is a retired police officer from Tucson who received his culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu, the show says. He was the second contestant in the show's summer-long cooking series called "Live's GRILLIN'spiration Summer Cook-Off."
On the episode, Eickmeyer cooked up burgers — specifically, "Southwest Grilled Stuffed Gourmet Burgers." Watch the segment and get the recipe here.
The series is also a competition. Viewers have the chance to vote for their favorite video in the series.
Whichever chef rallies up the most votes will win a trip for two to the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa in Italy, which is said to be worth $6,000.
Viewers have until Wednesday, June 12 to vote for Eickmeyer. Voting is available here or on the show's social media accounts.