Former Pueblo High School employee indicted on theft charges

A former Tucson Unified School District employee was indicted on theft charges in relation to nearly $3,000 that she failed to deposit for Pueblo High School in 2018, according to state officials.

Rosa Maria Ordonez, the former finance manager for the Pueblo High School bookstore, was charged with two counts of theft, both Class 5 felonies, and one count of violation of duties and liabilities of custodian of public money, a Class 4 felony, according to a news release from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

“Our investigation revealed that in July and August 2018, Ms. Ordonez may have embezzled $2,974 of bookstore receipts and change funds, cash provided from the district to Pueblo High School to make change for cash transactions,” the Arizona Auditor General said in its report released Wednesday.

The case was investigated by the Arizona Auditor General and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

According to the audit report, Ordonez, 43, failed to deposit cash that she received on behalf of Pueblo High School at the bookstore and sporting events, as well as payments made by students' families and donors for school-related purposes between July and August 2018.