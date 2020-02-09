Former residence of Tucson bishops to become special-needs group home

A $170,000 renovation of the former bishop's residence in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson will transform into a group home for adults with special needs.
The territorial-style house located east of St. Augustine Catholic High School, 8800 E. 22nd St., sits on acres on property that once housed Regina Cleri Seminary.
The house was built in the early 1960s and has nearly 7,200 square feet, said Steff Koeneman, a diocesan spokeswoman.
The renovations include bringing the building up to code, and all the work is expected to be completed within 90 to 120 days, Koeneman said.
The house has "large bedrooms with private baths, roomy communal areas, a spacious kitchen and dining room and lovely outdoor areas," she said.
It was originally constructed for the diocese during the term of the late Bishop Francis J. Green who served from 1960 to 1981 when he retired. The house was used by Green and other bishops.
Diocesan Bishop Edward Weisenburger recently sent an email to parishioners about the residence's history and its future use.
Weisenburger explained that decades ago it was common that "a bishop's residence was always spacious for entertaining, had one or more priests living there, and had a staff of sisters (religious women) to cook for the bishop and care for the residence."
"As the decades went by bishops found themselves living alone," continued Weisenburger in the email. "These large residences simply no longer fit their original purpose or justified their upkeep."
"Fortunately for me, a very generous donor has made a lovely but more modest home available for my use, which is also much closer to my office," wrote Weisenburger who works downtown at Cathedral Square, adjacent to the cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave.
The former bishop's residence will be renovated through a $100,000 grant from the St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation and several private donations, Koeneman said. The health-care foundation's account is held by the Catholic Foundation of Tucson.
Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona will operate the group home. Residents will benefit from living in a household setting, said Marguerite Harmon, chief executive officer of the agency, which is an affiliated organization of the diocese.
"Everybody is in the same area. ....it makes it easier for people to interact and can help prevent isolation," said Harmon. Staff will be available around the clock for clients, she said.
Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar