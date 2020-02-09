Former residence of Tucson bishops to become special-needs group home

A $170,000 renovation of the former bishop's residence in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson will transform into a group home for adults with special needs.

The territorial-style house located east of St. Augustine Catholic High School, 8800 E. 22nd St., sits on acres on property that once housed Regina Cleri Seminary.

The house was built in the early 1960s and has nearly 7,200 square feet, said Steff Koeneman, a diocesan spokeswoman.

The renovations include bringing the building up to code, and all the work is expected to be completed within 90 to 120 days, Koeneman said.

The house has "large bedrooms with private baths, roomy communal areas, a spacious kitchen and dining room and lovely outdoor areas," she said.

It was originally constructed for the diocese during the term of the late Bishop Francis J. Green who served from 1960 to 1981 when he retired. The house was used by Green and other bishops.

Diocesan Bishop Edward Weisenburger recently sent an email to parishioners about the residence's history and its future use.