Former Tucson police chief Chris Magnus describes achievements, challenges of his tenure

"This is not just any other police department. We are a very problem solving-focused department and we want people who want to engage with the community in nontraditional ways," he said. "But to convey that message requires its own distinct marketing campaign which costs money. You can't just expect people to come to you."

Proposition 101, which went into effect in July 2017 and raised the city sales tax from 2 cents per $1 to 2½ cents per $1 in an effort to raise $250 million for the police and fire departments by 2022, was a game-changer, providing new vehicles and equipment for hundreds of police officers, Magnus said.

"One of my hopes for this community is that they will recognize that this need for public safety resources is not a one-and-done kind of deal. It needs to be ongoing," Magnus said, noting that Proposition 101 will soon expire.

The department has embraced the idea of taking some social work out of the hands of police, but for now, officers are still the primary responders.