Former Tucson police officer in TV show filmed at The Maverick bar

Production for the television pilot "Strip" wrapped after three days of work at a few locations in Tucson. Former Tucson Police officer Sean Berube plays the part of Dennis, a manager of male strippers. The project is being directed by Dusty Dukatz and is based on his earlier life.
When Berube retired in July after 20 years in uniform with the Tucson Police Department, he turned to acting. His debut film, “A Cry in the Night: The Legend of La Llorona,” is on YouTube. The low-budget horror-thriller was filmed in Arizona.
