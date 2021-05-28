 Skip to main content
Former Tucson police officer in TV show filmed at The Maverick bar

Actor and former Tucson police officer Sean Berube gets cell phone video of the other actors performing a strip routine during the production of a scene for a television show, "Strip," at The Maverick bar in Tucson on Wednesday night.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Production for the television pilot "Strip" wrapped after three days of work at a few locations in Tucson. Former Tucson Police officer Sean Berube plays the part of Dennis, a manager of male strippers. The project is being directed by Dusty Dukatz and is based on his earlier life.

When Berube retired in July after 20 years in uniform with the Tucson Police Department, he turned to acting. His debut film, “A Cry in the Night: The Legend of La Llorona,” is on YouTube. The low-budget horror-thriller was filmed in Arizona.

