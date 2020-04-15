Former UA student files $1M lawsuit claiming serious injuries from fraternity hazing

Roletter did not return to campus his freshmen year, citing “fears for his safety,” according to the document.

The suit claims battery, emotional distress and negligence were committed by several fraternity members as well as an assault by the member who threw hot sauce into his eye.

The lawsuit says Theta Chi, UA and ABOR are negligent for not ensuring a safe environment for students after the chapter was ordered to cease all activity in 2015, getting banned for four years due to hazing violations that involved members being struck with paddles.

In 2019, Theta Chi lost recognition at UA after Theta Chi Fraternity’s international board voted unanimously to revoke their charter. It was already under interim suspension before being revoked. Theta Chi loses all access to UA resources at least until May 2025.

“The chief conduct violations were for hazing and causing significant harm to a new member,” according to a UA news release from November 2019.

The lawsuit claims the Arizona Board of Regents and University of Arizona are also liable for Title IX violations.

Title IX is the federal law declaring students are entitled to an education free from discrimination, including sexual harassment, abuse and domestic or dating violence.

“As a direct and proximate result of the violation of Title IX, the plaintiff was denied the ability to participate in the educational opportunities and benefits the University provides through Greek life, and sustained serious injuries, mental anguish, emotional distress, and pain and suffering, some of which may be permanent in nature.”

