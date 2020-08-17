You have permission to edit this article.
Former Wildcat Elliott belled for organizing Feed Tucson 2020 event
Ben’s Bells

From left to right, Fat Lever, president of the NBA Retired Players Phoenix Chapter, Beverely and Bob Elliott, and Tony Penn, president/CEO of the United Way of Southern Arizona.

 Bob Elliott

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Bob Elliott

Nominated by: Autumn van den Berg

Why: For his work with Feed Tucson 2020. Elliott is a former UA wildcat and NBA player, and president/owner of Elliott Accounting in Tucson. He also serves as the board chair of Unisource Energy, the parent company of Tucson Electric Power. Bob recently organized the Feed Tucson 2020 event, saying, “It’s important to remember that recovery starts with taking care of each other.” This statement embodies Bob Elliott and his spirit of community, van den Berg wrote in her nomination letter. “His character and actions are the definition of kindness,” van den Berg wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

Tags

