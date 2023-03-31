If you go

“Awareness, Hope, Action: A Forum on Human Traﬃcking”

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Pima Community College Center for the Performing Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road.

Cost: There is no charge to attend the forum, including continental breakfast and sandwich lunch.

How to register: Advance registration is required at htps://maranarotary.org/