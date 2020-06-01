Foundation raising money to help Tucson police K-9 units stay cool

It’s June in Tucson, and temperatures are sizzling at a time when anger, fear and frustration are at a boiling point for many people.
Over the past week, concerns surrounding COVID-19 have been compounded by social unrest about racial injustice, resulting in peaceful and not-so-peaceful protests locally, statewide and across the nation.
Through it all, supporters of the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation remain dedicated to fostering public safety through community-building, education and outreach while raising money to support the critical needs of Tucson-area law enforcement agencies.
“We look to the community and individuals with all that is happening and we know that they are struggling. These are very difficult times and we want to make sure that we can be there to keep officers protected and give them the items they need to do their jobs safely so that they can, in turn, protect the community,” said Bonnie Faircloth, foundation executive director.
Since its inception in 2003, the foundation has fully funded or supplemented funding for an array of equipment, technology and software not covered by city or county budgets. It partners with the Tucson, Marana and University of Arizona police departments and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and will begin working with the Oro Valley Police Department this month.
Past donations have ranged from safety holsters for firearms and window tint meters to “Quick Clot” kits that help stem bleeding at the scene of accidents before ambulances arrive. The foundation has also supported or fully funded motorcycles for motorcycle patrol officers; 450 replacement bullet proof vests for officers; bicycles for police bicycle units; ballistic shields; portable x-ray units and robotic equipment for the TPD bomb unit; two bomb detection K-9s (including one for UA); and other K-9 dogs.
Its most recent undertaking is the the donation of vehicle heat sensors and alarms for TPD K-9 units.
“We provided seven units at $2,000 each and already bought them and had them installed. Unfortunately we were unable to conduct the K-9 Walk for Cops and the proceeds from that event would have purchased these units, so we are taking it to an online fundraising platform and reaching out to the community to help cover the cost,” said Faircloth.
The COVID-19 pandemic also forced cancellation of SALEF’s Motorcycle Poker Run in April; using safe social-distancing guidelines, it has forged ahead with plans for the Sixth Annual SALEF Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Arizona National Golf Club.
To date, SALEF’s concentrated online fundraising effort for the K-9 heat sensors has raised just over $3,000; other donations have brought the total to $7,000, which is still $7,000 short of needed funds.
“These units are pretty amazing,” Faircloth said. “The system allows the K-9 handlers to remotely monitor exact internal temperatures and other functions of the K-9 vehicles with an app from their cell phones. It is an absolute game-changer for keeping the K-9s safe.
“There was an urgency to the request from the TPD since we are coming into the extreme heat of the summer months, so we purchased the units in advance hoping to generate donations after the fact.”
Faircloth said the AceWatchDog system protects K-9s by turning on fans, rolling down windows and sounding alarms if the temperature inside the vehicle exceeds preset levels or if the car engine stalls.
“No matter how far away the K-9 handlers are, they will always know the status of their K-9 partner,” she said.
Ultimately, Faircloth said SALEF believes that supplementing state-of-the-art technology and training for police officers is constructive for the entire community.
She said the nonprofit is grateful to the many businesses and individuals that support their efforts to create programs that benefit citizens and cultivate positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.
Among those local businesses are Baggins, which donated 85 bagged meals and 200 gift cards for officers a few weeks ago to commemorate Thank A Cop Day during National Police Week.
Baggins values the relationship with SALEF since it impacts first responders directly, according to Vice President Sunny Bravin.
“We appreciate this group as they are active part of supporting Tucson law enforcement and their families. SALEF has created a positive liaison and outreach for businesses like ours to help when we can. They epitomize what a successful outreach program can be for our community,” said Bravin.
That sentiment is shared by Hensley Beverage Co., which recently donated 7,000 bottles of water to SALEF to keep officers hydrated during the summer.
“We are big supporters of many organizations that require either water or financial support statewide, especially now during the COVID-19 crisis. As a company, our philanthropic efforts are deep-reaching throughout the years.
“We do what we think is right and want to be part of the community to help citizens and law enforcement and whoever else might need assistance,” said Doug Yonko, vice president of communications for Hensley.
