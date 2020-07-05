Foundations award $3.6M in grants to address end-of-life care issues in Southern Arizona

John Amoroso, executive director of the Lovell Foundation, said the partnership with the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is “helping to create a culture shift in the way we talk about, prepare for and care for ourselves and our loved ones at the end of life in Southern Arizona and beyond.”

After the Lovell Foundation co-funded an award-winning film, “Passing On,” about a community that achieved a 95% advance directive completion rate, the foundation began working collaboratively with the Community Foundation to fund a larger initiative aimed at changing the conversation around dying in Pima County.

“A global pandemic and the exposure of racial inequities in health care, especially end-of-life care, has only heightened the need for this work,” said Amoroso in a news release.

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona began supporting end-of-life care in 2010 when the estate of philanthropist Shaaron Kent, who died in 2001, established an endowment fund with the organization.

The fund was meant to support Kent’s work in hospice care issues and the universal experiences of death, dying and grieving.

“The increase in awareness of end-of-life care and in the services available to underserved members of our community compared to three years ago is a testament to the power of nonprofit and funding organizations working together to address complex issues,” said Kelly Huber, director of community investments at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.

