Four clinics in Pima County to receive federal funds for coronavirus response

Clinics across Arizona, including four in Pima County, will receive more than $20 million in funding for their coronavirus response efforts.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package President Trump signed into law late last month.

As part of the the package, $1.3 billion was allocated to 1,387 health centers across the U.S.

Arizona’s share of more than $20 million includes more than $4.5 million in funding for the Arizona Department of Health.

The rest of the funding is spread across the state, with a little more than $5.5 million coming to Pima County clinics.

El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center in Tucson will receive $2,582,630; Marana Health Center will receive $1,572,515; United Community Health Center – Maria Auxiliadora in Green Valley will receive $801,170; and Ajo Community Health Center will receive $551,000, a news release on the funding says.

The funding will be used to help prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19, according to the news release from the Department of HEalth and Human Services. Funds will also help clinics maintain or increase staffing to address the pandemic.

The funding will help keep clinics open and serving the community, said Clint Kuntz, CEO of Marana Health Center.

With fewer patients visiting the clinic in recent weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kuntz said the healthcare company may have had to close some of its clinics and consider cost-cutting measures including possible staff furloughs.