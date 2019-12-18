Four Tucson schools fall to an F after letter-grade appeals

Schools were allowed to retain their letter grade from last year if it ended up being better than the grade they received this year, Arizona Department of Education spokesman Stefan Swiat told the Arizona Daily Star in April. But his comment didn’t apply to the rule of three consecutive D’s, which drops a school to an F.

In Marana Unified, Tortolita received an F because of three years of being D-rated as well. Principal Shelly Vroegh is new to the school this year and said she’s experienced a “school turnaround and transformation.” Tortolita appealed the F-grade on that basis but lost.

Vroegh said that while the grade is disappointing, the school is taking drastic measures to improve the grade and accepts the need for more accountability with students, the staff and leadership.

Only one other school in Pima County’s nine major districts fell a grade since the preliminary grades were released last month. Sunnyside’s Sierra 2-8 School went from a C to a D.

Other districts have schools that came up one letter grade. These were Amphitheater’s La Cima Middle and Flowing Wells’ Laguna Elementary, which both improved to a B.

Arizona’s D- and F-rated schools, most often found in poor and underserved neighborhoods, are required to send notices of their performance to homes as a form of accountability.

