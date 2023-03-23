Spring is finally here and that means the Fourth Avenue Street Fair is back.

The 54th Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair occurs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

There will be over 300 vendors at this year’s spring street fair, including Juju and Moxie, Turtle’s Soup and Tucson Tea Company.

You can find more vendors on the southeast corner of Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street at The Solar Lot. This lot will include local makers like Luna Scrubs, Jessica Melrose Macrame and Dirty T Tamarindo.

It may not be Tucson Meet Yourself, but there will be plenty of food options at the street fair, too. Some of the pop-up food vendors are Brushfire BBQ and Transit Tea. Of course, you can always grab a bite to eat at one of the many brick-and-mortar eateries along the avenue, too.

In addition to merchants and food vendors, there will be various forms of entertainment at this year’s street fair. There will be two stages, one along Seventh Street and another along Fifth Street, that are set to showcase musicians, DJs, dancers and even a drag show.

The biannual Fourth Avenue Street Fairs bring an estimated 350,000 people to the avenue, so make sure you make parking plans in advance. The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association recommends parking at the Pennington Garage, Tyndall Avenue Garage or the Plaza Centro Garage.

Pro tip: If you park at the Tyndall Avenue Garage, you can easily hop on the (free) Sun Link streetcar to the street fair.

There is also a free shuttle service from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association. The shuttle runs every 15 minutes and has two stops including Pennington and Sixth streets and Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street.

For more information about the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair, visit the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association’s website or give them a call at 520-624-5004.