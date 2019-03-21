An estimated 300,000 people are set to visit the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair from Friday to Sunday.
City officials have planned the following route closures and transit route changes through the weekend:
North Fourth Avenue from University Boulevard south to East Eighth Street is closed until midnight on Sunday, March 24. East Sixth Street remains open.
East Fourth Street and East Seventh Street are closed between North Third and North Fifth avenues.
East Fifth Street will be closed from North Third Avenue to North Herbert Avenue and East Eighth Street will be closed between North Hoff and North Fourth avenues.
Sun Link Streetcar riders will find the vehicles in operation east of the fair from East Helen Street to East University Boulevard near Third Avenue and back.
Passengers west of the fair will find the streetcar operating from South Avenida del Convento through downtown to North Fourth Avenue and East Eighth Street and back.
The Sun Tran shuttle bus will provide passengers a trip around the street fair closures to the next streetcar connection. Passengers can board the shuttle bus at North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street, East Seventh Street and North Fifth Avenue, and East University Boulevard and North Third Avenue.
Motorists should use caution traveling near the event.
The street fair is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and more than 300 artisans have set up shop for the event.
For more information about the spring fair, go to fourthavenue.org.