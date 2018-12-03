A fox with rabies bit a small child in the Dragoon Mountains on Nov. 24, officials say.
The child was treated, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. An adult present killed the gray fox on the scene.
Foxes, bats and skunks are the most common rabies carriers. People should avoid contact with animals that may have rabies whether the animal is alive or dead. Anyone who comes into contact with an animal that may have rabies, even a dead animal, should seek medical treatment immediately.
Animals with rabies may look unsteady on their feet, run in circles, be excessively thirsty, froth at the mouth or be extremely aggressive.
Anyone who sees wildlife acting strange should call 623-236-7201 as soon as possible.
