Fox Tucson Theatre, True Concord postpone shows amid coronavirus concerns

Fox Tucson Theatre has canceled concerts and events for the next three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes 24 hours after Fox's executive director Bonnie Schock hinted that the theater could see more cancellations after a ballywood ensemble from India pulled out of its March 29 show over coronavirus concerns.
Bollywood Boulevard representatives told Fox officials on Tuesday that they worried members traveling from India would be put in quarantine once they arrived in the United States.
At the end of the three-week hiatus, "We will reevaluate the situation and continue to work with our touring artist partners to determine if and when rescheduling is possible," according to the letter signed by Schock, the newly installed executive director who was barely a day in her new job when Bollywood Boulevard pulled out on Tuesday.
The Fox will refund tickets, but "in this atypical situation, we respectfully ask our audiences to crowdshare the financial impact of this pandemic on the Fox" and either donate their refund or accept a ticket for an event down the road, according to the letter that also was signed by Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation President Michael Heisler.
Before the Fox goes dark, two weekend shows will go on as planned: the traditional Irish band Altan on Saturday, March 14, and The Music of Cream tribute show Sunday, March 15.
Meanwhile Civic Orchestra of Tucson also called off its weekend concerts that featured guest violist Tiezheng Shen. As part of its "A Few of Our Favorite Bs" spring concert, the orchestra was set to perform Beethoven's booming Fifth Symphony twice.
Civic Orchestra Music Director Charles Bontrager in an email on Thursday said the decision was made with "an abundance of caution" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
• Tucson Symphony Orchestra on Thursday said it was going ahead with its "Barber Violin Concerto" concerts this weekend featuring violinist Paul Huang. Concerts are 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
• Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra also will perform its "Tchaikovsky and a Live Painter" concert featuring Colorado artist Armando Silva twice this weekend: At SaddleBrooke on Saturday and Oro Valley's St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Sunday.
The coronavirus pandemic is being blamed for a trio of concert cancellations in Tucson, but for the most part, it's business as usual for most venues and promoters.
"We are not considering changes to our AVA concert schedule at this time, but we will remain flexible as guidance from the CDC and public health experts is updated," Casino del Sol's CEO Kimberly Van Amburg said in a written statement Wednesday, as Tucson's professional ensemble True Concord Voices & Orchestra finalized plans to postpone its performance later this month of Bach's B minor Mass.
The AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road, opens its concert series on April 18 with a Latin super show featuring Voz De Mando, Ana Bárbara, Chiquis and Enigma Norteno. The series runs through November and includes comedian Jim Jefferies on June 12, John Legend on Sept. 20 and the Beach Boys on Nov. 8.
Desert Diamond Casino also is carrying on with business as usual including a show Saturday, March 14, with comic ventriloquist Terry Fator. But the casino, at 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, is taking precautions including putting extra hand sanitizer dispensers throughout its two Tucson casinos as well as its operations in Glendale and Why, according to casino officials.
True Concord's announcement came on the same day that Fox Tucson Theatre's Executive Director Bonnie Schock met with employees to discuss the India ballywood troupe Bollywood Boulevard cancelling its March 29 Tucson show. The troupe notified the Fox on Tuesday afternoon that it wasn't coming, citing travel concerns in light of the coronavirus.
Schock said that was the only show so far to pull out of Fox's busy schedule, which this weekend includes the traditional Irish band Atlan on Saturday, March 14, and the California swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on March 20 at the theater, 17 W. Congress St.
But Schock, who was named executive director in January and was on her second day in her new role before Tuesday's cancellation, said there could be more cancellations because of the coronavirus.
“We anticipate a few other similar type postponements or cancellations ultimately," she said. "“It (coronavirus) is not something that we’re familiar with so we are really trying to take our cues from the experts.”
Hours before Schock learned of the Fox cancellation, Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen, in a note posted on the Rialto Theatre website Tuesday afternoon, announced he was postponing a week's worth of West Coast dates, including a show March 21 at the Rialto Theatre.
"The band and I travel in close quarters and play to large audiences, and we cannot in good conscience expose our fans to any potential health risks," he said. "Your safety is our upmost priority and concern."
Eric Holtan, True Concord's founding music director, met with his board of directors Wednesday to discuss postponing the Bach concerts, which were set for March 27-29. The move will cost the professional ensemble $10,000 to reimburse musicians for unused flights. The board also offered to pay the musicians half of their fee in advance of the rescheduled date to compensate for lost income. Holtan said a several True Concord members have said that this was not their only cancelled concert, which is causing financial hardships.
The price tag for the advanced pay could reach $25,000, he said.
“This decision has financial implications for us and for our artists," he said.
Holtan said True Concord is hoping its donors and the community will help out, much as they did during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Back then ticket sales plummeted and donors "stepped up and increased their giving" so that the choir could make ends meet.
"We finished the year in the black that year," he recalled. "I think Tucson may well be one of the most generous cities in the country."
Schock said she is hoping for a similar gesture from those holding tickets to the Bollywood Boulevard show. The Fox could be facing a $10,000 to $15,000 loss from the cancellation and Schock is hoping some ticket-holders would be willing to donate their refunds back to the Fox.
Most of the venues have posted CDC coronavirus guidelines on their websites that encourage patrons to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, eyes or mouth, and avoid shaking hands.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra will continue with their weekend concerts. TSO is performing Friday and Sunday at Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; SASO will perform a concert in SaddleBrooke on Saturday and a concert at Oro Valley's St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte.
SASO Music Director Linus Lerner on Thursday said about 10 ticketholders in SaddleBrooke had expressed concerns and requested refunds. But unless the venues pulled the plug, Lerner said the performances featuring Colorado artist Armando Silva painting while the orchestra performs Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony would go on as planned.
Lerner, who also conducts an orchestra in his native Brazil and guest conducts in Mexico, Europe and Asia, said he was supposed to conduct Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in Foggia, Italy, on April 18, but the concert was cancelled as Italy tackles arguably the worst outbreak of coronavirus in the world.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch