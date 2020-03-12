Fox Tucson Theatre, True Concord postpone shows amid coronavirus concerns

Fox Tucson Theatre has canceled concerts and events for the next three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes 24 hours after Fox's executive director Bonnie Schock hinted that the theater could see more cancellations after a ballywood ensemble from India pulled out of its March 29 show over coronavirus concerns.

Bollywood Boulevard representatives told Fox officials on Tuesday that they worried members traveling from India would be put in quarantine once they arrived in the United States.

At the end of the three-week hiatus, "We will reevaluate the situation and continue to work with our touring artist partners to determine if and when rescheduling is possible," according to the letter signed by Schock, the newly installed executive director who was barely a day in her new job when Bollywood Boulevard pulled out on Tuesday.

The Fox will refund tickets, but "in this atypical situation, we respectfully ask our audiences to crowdshare the financial impact of this pandemic on the Fox" and either donate their refund or accept a ticket for an event down the road, according to the letter that also was signed by Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation President Michael Heisler.

Before the Fox goes dark, two weekend shows will go on as planned: the traditional Irish band Altan on Saturday, March 14, and The Music of Cream tribute show Sunday, March 15.

Meanwhile Civic Orchestra of Tucson also called off its weekend concerts that featured guest violist Tiezheng Shen. As part of its "A Few of Our Favorite Bs" spring concert, the orchestra was set to perform Beethoven's booming Fifth Symphony twice.