PHOENIX — The Republican Party finally has its nominee for superintendent of public instruction.
Final unofficial vote tallies show former California Congressman Frank Riggs with 124,666 votes, edging out Bob Branch who has been involved in teaching educators. Branch wound up with 124,307 votes.
By law, a recount is necessary only if the margin of victory is fewer than 200 votes.
Incumbent Diane Douglas tallied 121,168 votes, with Tracy Livingston at 115,475 and Jonathan Gelbart at 85,311.
The results will be made official Monday.
That sets the stage for a general election with Democrat Kathy Hoffman, a teacher who edged out former state Rep. David Schapira.
Riggs, who represented a California congressional district for six years, made his first foray into Arizona politics in 2014 in his bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, coming in last in the six-way race.
While in Congress, he sponsored legislation to expand charter schools.