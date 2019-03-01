Fraternity donates 20,000 books for Tucson-area children
Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women donated 20,000 books for children in need in the Tucson area. "The books will be donated to children through local schools, after-school programs and community programs serving economically disadvantaged families," according to a press release. Pi Beta Phi members and friends will distribute the books and host interactive activities for children to promote literacy as part of the annual Day of Service. Tucson is one of four communities in the nation to get books. The local chapter of Pi Beta Phi will also host a tent at this weekend's Tucson Festival of Books distributing more books and children's activities.