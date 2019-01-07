Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women will be distributing 20,000 new books in March to local schools, after-school programs and groups that serve low-income families.
The fraternity, along with the Pi Beta Phi Tucson Alumnae Club, is making the books available as part of its philanthropic effort, Read, Lead, Achieve, in partnership with First Book, a nonprofit that provides free books to groups to promote literacy. The nonprofit has distributed more than 3½ million books to children and communities in need.
The local giveaway will be March 1 to qualified organizations by invitation. Groups that want to apply to receive books must register in advance with First Book. Registration can be done online at www.fbmarketplace.org/register/
The UA chapter of Pi Beta Phi was one of five chapters nationwide selected by the fraternity to take part in the book distribution.
“Literacy is vitally important. We are all thrilled to be able to provide books to Southern Arizona children whose lives will be positively impacted by reading,” Corrine Querrey, vice president of philanthropy for the UA chapter, said in a news release.
On March 2-3, Pi Beta Phi will have a booth at the Tucson Festival of Books on the UA campus with children’s activities and additional book giveaways.