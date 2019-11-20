Visitors of the Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium are in for a flurry of activities at Sunday’s sixth annual Chess and Science Festival.
And all the events are free.
The doors open at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, with the chess tournament going on throughout the day.
At 9:45 a.m. Flandrau will show the chess film “A Little Game.” Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will make an appearance at the event at noon.
Laser light show “Laser Stranger Things,” which includes music from the Netflix show, begins at 1 p.m. Another laser light show, “iPop,” is set to begin an hour later at 2 p.m., featuring music from artists such as Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.
The third laser light show of the day, beginning at 3 p.m., is “Laser Queen,” which features the music of Queen.
The event will come to a close at 5 p.m., but not before a 4 p.m. awards ceremony for the chess tournament.
The festival is organized by U.S. Women’s chess champion and Tucsonan Anjelina Belakovskaia who says the goal is to “organize a special and memorable event that will have a long-lasting positive influence on participants, parents and observers. We want to foster confidence in girls, and help them achieve great success in chess and beyond — including math, science, finance, business and life.”
More information about the festival, which is located on the UA campus at 1601 E. University Blvd., can be found at flandrau.org or 621-4516.