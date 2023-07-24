Summer break is winding down but families have an 11th-hour opportunity to prepare for back to school with TUSD IMPACT Tucson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Palo Verde High Magnet School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega.

The event, free and open to the public, will provide 2,000 backpacks and school supplies, along with uniforms and clothing, to children registered in Tucson Unified School District.

Enrollment ambassadors will be on hand to register prospective students. Families with children registered in other districts are welcome to attend the affiliated resource fair and the Kids Fun Zone featuring a dunk tank and other activities.

“We want to get TUSD families ready for the school year. We understand there are different needs throughout the district, but we wanted to have one area where we meet as many needs as possible during one fell swoop,” said Norma Gonzalez, communications specialist for the Equity, Diversity and Inclusiveness Department at TUSD.

To that end, a limited number of TUSD families can also receive first-come, first-served barber service (providers ask that students come with clean, brushed hair).

The free clothing at the event is made possible by a gift from the Goritz family and is limited to three items per child.

IMPACT Tucson will also offer 200 free bags of produce for families experiencing food insecurity, and a community vendor fair will be on-site to offer information about social service resources and local businesses. Dr. Adolph Brown will be the keynote speaker at the event. For more information, visit tusd1.org/impact.