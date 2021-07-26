 Skip to main content
Free back-to-school supplies for Tucson teachers
EDUCATION NOTES

Free back-to-school supplies for Tucson teachers

Tucson teachers can pick up a free school-supply kit at Monsoons Tap and Grill, 6781 N. Thornydale Road, on Wednesday, July 28.

The event, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., is part of Four Peaks Brewing Co.’s 11th annual Four Peaks For Teachers campaign, which is raising funds to distribute school supply kits to 10,000 teachers in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

At the event, teachers can grab one of 200 supply kits on a first-come, first-served basis with a valid teacher ID. The kits include supplies like paper reams, pencils, pens, staples and local coupons.

For more information, go to fourpeaksforteachers.org.

After-school programs return

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is resuming after-school recreation programs at several of its community centers.

Registration is open for the first session, which will be offered at the Catalina, Drexel Heights, Ellie Towne Flowing Wells, Littletown and Arivaca community centers, from school dismissal to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The program is open to grades K-5.

Registration is online only, at apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr.

Other activities for teens, seniors and adults will also return at various community centers over the coming weeks.

For more information about the community center programs, go to pima.gov/nrpr.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

