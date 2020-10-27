Free ice cream cones at QuikTrip for kids on Halloween

Halloween may look a bit different this year, but one thing's guaranteed: Free ice cream.
Convenience store QuikTrip is giving away ice cream cones to kids on Halloween.
Kids 12 years old and under who arrive to the store from 4 to 10 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, will able to snag a free vanilla cone. The child must be dressed in costume, the company says.
The deal is good at all QuikTrip stores. Find the store nearest you here.
Click here for a look at guidelines from the Pima County Health Department to have a safe Halloween.
