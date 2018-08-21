Pima County is sponsoring a free water safety expo for children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 25.
The event will be held at Manzanita pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave., near West Irvington and South Mission roads.
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation said free life jackets will be given to the first 250 children. There will be pool activities, too.
The event is part of Drowning Impact Awareness Month and is sponsored by the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, Drexel Heights Fire District and the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association Inc.
The Skin Cancer Institute at the University of Arizona will provide a sunscreen station.
The pool will remain open until 7 p.m. for recreation swimming.