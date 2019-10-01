Author, philanthropist and World War II veteran Carl Haupt and a charity he helps support are hosting a luncheon for World War II veterans on Nov. 7.
Haupt has written a book set before and during World War II that will be published Nov. 1. Proceeds from his book benefit Angels On The Border, a nonprofit group that helps those in need in Mexico.
The location for the luncheon has changed. It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 445 S. Alvernon Way.
World War II veterans and spouses who are interested in attending the luncheon at no charge may contact Christine Glanz at 520-419-5825.
The reservation deadline is Oct. 20.
The cost for others who would like to attend is $30 per person.
Those who have already reserved a spot should contact Glanz at 520-419-5825 to let her know that you are aware of the location change.