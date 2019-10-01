040719-hl-Haupt-p1.jpg

Carl Haupt, a veteran, philanthropist and author, is helping to host a free luncheon for World War II veterans on Nov. 7.

 David Martinez / For the Arizona Daily Star

Author, philanthropist and World War II veteran Carl Haupt and a charity he helps support are hosting a luncheon for World War II veterans on Nov. 7.

Haupt has written a book set before and during World War II that will be published Nov. 1. Proceeds from his book benefit Angels On The Border, a nonprofit group that helps those in need in Mexico.

The location for the luncheon has changed. It will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 445 S. Alvernon Way.

World War II veterans and spouses who are interested in attending the luncheon at no charge may contact Christine Glanz at 520-419-5825.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The reservation deadline is Oct. 20.

The cost for others who would like to attend is $30 per person.

Those who have already reserved a spot should contact Glanz at 520-419-5825 to let her know that you are aware of the location change.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Tags

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.