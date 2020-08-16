Free online theater production brings Star foster-care investigation to the stage

Two young women featured in the Arizona Daily Star’s yearlong investigation into Arizona’s foster care system will be featured in a play based on the series.

The play, called “Cycles,” will be performed online at 7 p.m. Aug. 27, and the public is invited. After the play, people involved with the production and experts in foster care will take part in a panel discussion.

“Cycles” follows the lives of Alexei Ruiz and Aracely Valencia, who spent significant parts of their earlier years living in foster care and group homes here. Cycles features their experiences when they were teens and struggling to navigate Arizona’s child welfare system.

The production, written by playwright Milta Ortiz of Tucson’s Borderlands Theater, was originally planned for live performances here in early April but was rewritten for online production.

“We are always looking for new ways to reach readers with our best reporting, and this play is one of our most exciting experiments yet,” said Jill Jorden Spitz, editor of the Arizona Daily Star.

“Making it happen was complicated and fun and sometimes difficult, and something those of us who worked on the project can’t wait to see play out on stage.”