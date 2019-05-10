A pet who will love you forever no matter what is worth a kingdom. But you can get a bargain on pet adoptions May 17-19.
Pima Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees on pets four months or older as part of an event for PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Weekend.
The adoption event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 17-19 at PetSmart's following locations:
- 4374 N. Oracle Road
- 3695 E. Broadway (between Home Depot and Target)
- 1175 W. Irvington Road
You will need to pay a $19 license fee for dogs.
Adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free visit to a veterinarian courtesy of PACC.
If you can't make it to one of these free adoption events, PACC is having a "name your own adoption fee" promotion through the end of May. PACC is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road and is open noon-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Once you have adopted a new friend, share a photo on social media using the hashtag #ladopted, #adoptlove or #PACCpets.