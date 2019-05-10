A pet who will love you forever no matter what is worth a kingdom. But you can get a bargain on pet adoptions May 17-19.
Pima Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees on pets four months or older as part of an event for PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend.
The adoption event is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 17-19 at PetSmart's following locations:
- 4374 N. Oracle Road
- 3695 E. Broadway (between Home Depot and Target)
- 1175 W. Irvington Road
You will need to pay a $19 license fee for dogs.
Adopted pets will be spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip and a free visit to a veterinarian courtesy of PACC.
If you can't make it to one of these free adoption events, PACC is having a "name your own adoption fee" promotion through the end of May. PACC is at 4000 N. Silverbell Road and is open noon-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Once you have adopted a new friend, share a photo on social media using the hashtag #ladopted, #adoptlove or #PACCpets.