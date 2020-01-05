Free safety academy for older adults begins Jan. 7, hosted by Drexel Heights Fire District

Free safety classes focusing on fire and fall prevention for older adults will be hosted by the Drexel Heights Fire District beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7, and Jan. 14.

The Senior Safety Academy will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and will repeat on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. The academy is targeting those age 55 and older, and seniors must attend both days in each session.

Tracy Koslowski, a fire district spokeswoman, said the presentations will be held at the district’s Station 401 training classroom at 5030 S. Camino Verde. The station is located on the northwest corner of Ajo Highway and Camino Verde.

The series is funded by a partnership with Pima County’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

Participants will take a tour of a fire station and learn about the apparatus used by firefighters, services offered and fire safety skills. A hands-on demonstration on how to use fire extinguishers will be included in the sessions.

Members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department scam squad will educate seniors about frauds used to target older adults, said Koslowski.

Representatives of the Arizona Poison & Drug Information Center will discuss the safe and proper use of medication.