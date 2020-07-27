You are the owner of this article.
Free saliva tests for COVID-19 available starting Wednesday at Flowing Wells center

Researchers at the ASU Biodesign Institute have developed Arizona’s first saliva test.

 ASU Biodesign Institute via Cronkite News

The Pima County Health Department, in conjunction with Arizona State University and the Arizona Department of Health Services, will begin offering a free COVID-19 saliva test starting this Wednesday.

The tests will be administered at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Hours for this Wednesday, July 29, and Friday, July 31, will be only 3 to 7 p.m.

The county is hoping to administer 240 tests for every four-hour block, or upward of 400 tests a day, officials said. Registration is required at pima.gov/covid19testing.

The opening of the sites comes a few weeks after the county’s board of supervisors unanimously agreed to enter into a one-year, $2 million contract with ASU’s Biodesign Institute that allows the institute’s high-capacity labs to test samples from clinics in Pima County.

The money for the contract comes from a portion of the county’s $98.4 million in federal funding from the CARES act.

“Testing must be done in a timely manner to allow the public and medical providers to identify, isolate, and prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said at the time. “Our community, like many across Arizona, continues to struggle to find the testing materials – the swabs, the transport media – and the people power needed to complete tests. ASU’s Biodesign Institute gives us another resource to meet our needs.”

Earlier this month, the county opened its first free testing site at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.

Nasal swab tests are available by appointment 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. No walk-in testing will be done as registration is required at pima.gov/covid19testing.

Pima County has reported 15,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There have been 418 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers at jsayers1@tucson.com or 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

How to sign up for free saliva tests

To register for a test, go to pima.gov/covid19testing, then:

1. Click the link to “Schedule my test.

2. Click the “Pre-register” button for the Ellie Towne Community Center

3. Use Agency code: FvCmy1fGe

4. Create a username (email address) and password.

Staff located at the Ellie Towne Center will provide assistance for anyone who has trouble registering ahead of time. Other important reminders:

• You must bring a photo ID and the QR code shown in your confirmation email.

• Make sure you are well hydrated at least 30 minutes ahead of your appointment time.

• At 30 minutes prior to your appointment, rinse your mouth with plain water for 20-30 seconds and then spit out the water.

• Please do not eat, drink (even water), smoke, vape, or chew gum for at least 30 minutes prior to your appointment.

• When you arrive at the site, wear a protective face covering - either cloth or surgical mask

• To cancel or reschedule your appointment, log in to your account athttps://asubioempportal.pointnclick.com

Pima County also plans to offer a third testing site and a mobile testing site in the coming weeks. Visit pima.gov/covid19testing for details.

Members of the public also may schedule a test at the Kino Event Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, by visiting pima.gov/covid19testing or calling 800-369-3584. Testing hours there are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Testing will continue until it is no longer needed to control the pandemic.

