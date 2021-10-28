Free self-tests for COVID antigens offered by Pima County

The Pima County Health Department will offer BinaxNOW test kits to check for COVID-19 infection, at no charge, on Saturday.

They'll be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road.

BinaxNOW Antigen Tests sell in packs of two tests for $23.99 at Walgreens. Results take about 15 minutes.

The rapid antigen tests look for COVID-19 antigens, or small pieces of protein, in the respiratory tract. These tests are not sufficient evidence for international travel or for other organizations that require results from PCR/NAAT, or polymerase chain reaction/nucleic acid amplification tests.

To find Pima County's free COVID-19 testing centers, go to www.pima.gov/covid19testing.

For more information on the BinaxNOW self-tests, including how to report results and how to watch instructional videos in English and Spanish, visit www.pima.gov/covid19hometest.