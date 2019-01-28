Pima County and the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona are teaming up again to offer free tax-preparation assistance through the nonprofit’s Voluntary Income Tax Assistance program.
The program is available to anyone with a family income less than $66,000.
VITA enables taxpayers to bring in their documents, which are reviewed, scanned and uploaded to a secure computer server. It usually takes about 20 minutes. About 10 days later, the return is securely emailed to the taxpayer or it can be picked up at a VITA site.
The sessions are offered at eight rotating locations and begin Feb. 5 at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. To check locations and make an appointments go to bit.ly/uwvalet.
Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Taxpayers must bring the following documents:
- Picture IDs for taxpayer and spouse. Both spouses must be present to sign documents.
- Social Security card for each family member.
- Proof of income, including W-2s and 1099 forms.
- Bank account and bank routing numbers for direct deposits.
- Documentation for deductible expenses.
- Forms 5498-SA and 1099-SA for Health Savings Accounts and 1095-A for Affordable Care Act.
Taxpayers without the required documents cannot be assisted.
To check eligibility go to www.unitedwaytucson.org/vita.
In 2018, 470 VITA volunteers completed 17,060 returns, obtaining about $25 million in federal refunds and credits, according to the United Way.