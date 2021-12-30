Free transit rides in Tucson extended for six months, could be permanent

Mayor Regina Romero proposed partnering with local institutions – including the University of Arizona, Pima Community College and public school districts – to find funding for the program.

“I think it’s for the benefit of our entire community and I can see how school districts and the University of Arizona and Pima College and their students could take full advantage of this possibility, as well as other employers in our community,” she said.

Forging those collaborations could require an upgrade to bus security, which officials voiced concern about ahead of the council’s vote.

Councilwoman Nikki Lee said she’s heard of “instances” of unsafe conditions on city buses for both drivers and passengers, for example, and asked that those issues be addressed as part of the overall plan given the proposed partnerships with local school districts.

“I wanted to also make sure that the security element is somehow included in the plan,” Lee said. “I think that’s really important, especially if we’re going to talk to school districts and those synergies that could be achieved, that we’re really also integrating security into that.”

The details for a long term fare-free transit program will be hammered out during the council’s budget meetings this spring, before the most recent extension expires.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers local government. Contact him at skmack@tucson.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.