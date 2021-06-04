Free Tucson zoo passes for first 100 to get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic

The first 100 people to attend a vaccine clinic Saturday, June 5, will receive a free daytime admission ticket for the Reid Park Zoo.

The clinic will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court.

The event is a partnership between the Pima County Health Department and the city of Tucson. The city is providing 50 of the free zoo passes and the zoo is providing the rest.

There will be a table in front of the entrance for people to check in if they are arriving for vaccination. Zoo staff will then escort people to the clinic, which will be set up in the zoo's Event Garden behind the carousel, and then will escort them back out if they don't have a ticket for the evening's Summer Safari Nights event.

No appointments or identification are required for this clinic. Registration is done on-site. There is no charge for the shot and all three kinds of vaccine will be available, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 12- to 17-year-olds.