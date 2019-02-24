If you go

The legal defense clinic is held at the Pima County Public Defender’s Office, 33 N. Stone, 21st floor. For more information, visit tucne.ws/publicdefender.

Monthly legal defense clinics are also hosted for juvenile offenders at 2237 E. Ajo Way. The next session is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27, from noon to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 724-2994.