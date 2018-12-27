Robert Garcia uses the tools at hand, the family's toboggan, to shovel snow into the back of his brother's pick-up as they prepare to transport a bedful of snow down into the town following a cold front that dumped several inches of high altitude snow in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalinas, Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Ulises Sanchez Jr. sends up spray of twigs and snow after his sled gets a little off the beaten path as he, his brother and sister, mom and dad take advantage of the cold front that left several inches of snow in the upper reaches of the Santa Catalinas Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Tucson, Ariz. The five Sanchezs were sliding down their favorite slopes, a closed road just off Sykes Knob Rd., at around 8,000 feet. The Mt. Lemmon Highway was closed again to non-resident traffic for most of the day, opening for few hours before being closed down again just before sunset.
After mountain snow and a couple of rainy days in the Old Pueblo, today's high temperature is 60 degrees. Rain is also possible.
And come tomorrow, we'll see highs in the low 50s.
A Freeze Watch is also in effect for many areas through Pima and Pinal counties this weekend. Freeze watches are put in place when there is a "potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures" within the next day or so, the National Weather Service says.
Areas, including Tucson, could see low temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s — the coldest so far this winter — beginning Friday night.
So, make sure you're protecting your pipes, plants, and pets, as the Tucson Fire Department says. Also make sure you grab a warm jacket before heading out!
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for "any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow, is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning," the National Weather Service says.
And if you were hoping to get up Mount Lemmon to build some snowmen, the road is currently closed to motorists —except residents and employees— as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Keep in mind that road conditions are subject to change.
Drivers are advised to watch for snow and ice.
For updates on Pima County road conditions for Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, call 520-547-7510.