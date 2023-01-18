 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Freezing temperatures expected overnight across Tucson area

Morning temperatures will be near to below freezing across southeast Arizona beginning late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson.

 Mamta Popat , Arizona Daily Star, File

Morning temperatures will be near to below freezing across southeast Arizona beginning late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. Temperatures below freezing are expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

High temperatures in the afternoon will also run several degrees below normal, the NWS said.

Thursday’s high is predicted to be 61 degrees while the low is 34 degrees. On Friday, 54 degrees is expected to be the high and 35 degrees is the low, the NWS said.

Colder temperatures will continue throughout the weekend with Saturday’s high being 55 degrees and the low being 31 degrees. On Sunday, the high will be 61 degrees and the low will be 33 degrees.

As Tucson's third consecutive rainy day started on Tuesday, Jan. 17, washes around town continued to flow following record rain, as seen near the North Swan Road overpass north of Fort Lowell.

A daily total of 0.59 inches of rain was recorded at Tucson International Airport on Jan. 16, which broke the previous daily record of 0.37 inches set in 1987, according to the National Weather Service.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

