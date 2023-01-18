Freezing temperatures expected overnight across Tucson area

Morning temperatures will be near to below freezing across southeast Arizona beginning late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. Temperatures below freezing are expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

High temperatures in the afternoon will also run several degrees below normal, the NWS said.

Thursday’s high is predicted to be 61 degrees while the low is 34 degrees. On Friday, 54 degrees is expected to be the high and 35 degrees is the low, the NWS said.

Colder temperatures will continue throughout the weekend with Saturday’s high being 55 degrees and the low being 31 degrees. On Sunday, the high will be 61 degrees and the low will be 33 degrees.