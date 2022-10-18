Fresh Start expo helps formerly incarcerated people get new start

The Fresh Start Expo, an event that gives formerly incarcerated people the opportunity to start on a new path, is coming back to the Tucson Convention Center on Saturday.

Da’Mond Holt, the founder of Fresh Start International, said the expo is a one stop shop to help get those who have been in prison back on their feet. The expo aims to help people with misdemeanors get their warrants resolved, their rights restored or get their juvenile and marijuana records expunged.

Last year, around 400 people attended the expo. This year, Holt expects around 1,000 people to be in attendance.

“We know that recidivism is a big issue in our justice system, especially in the prison system, where people are released out of prison but because they don't have any rehabilitation, education or life skills, they end up back in prison,” Holt said. “We want to put a big dent in that and stop the recidivism and stop people from falling back into prison by getting them to rise to the occasion.”

At a Tuesday news conference, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said the expo will also feature a “mobile courthouse” where judges from various courts, attorneys and representatives from the Pima County Public Defender’s office will all be in attendance to look at cases and provide guidance.

“I can't think of anything more beautiful for community building and public safety,” Conover said. “It is a truly special event.”

Megan Page, Pima County’s Public Defender, said her office will help individuals fill out paperwork in order to get their rights restored. Page also encouraged individuals with felonies to attend and meet with a defense attorney, where they may be able to give advice about their situation.

In addition to the mobile courthouse, the expo will also have a job fair, behavioral and mental health resources and provide free child care for those who may not have a babysitter available on Saturday.

The expo will be at the TCC, located at 260 S. Church Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Page advises those who have a Department of Corrections certificate of absolute discharge to bring it to the expo. Those who do not have the certificate will have the opportunity to fill out the paperwork for one.

“We want people who have made a mistake to be able to integrate back into society, get jobs, support their families and be successful members of our society,” Page said.