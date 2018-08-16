Friday, Aug. 17, is the last day registered independents, those with “no party designated,” to request either a Republican or Democratic mail-in ballot from the Pima County Recorder’s Office.
If you miss the deadline, you must go to a polling location to participate in the primary election on Aug. 28.
State election laws allow for counties to send out ballots to those on the permanent early voting list, but largely to Democrats and Republicans.
Every primary, independents must request a Republican or Democrat ballot from the county recorder even if they requested one in the last primary.
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez recommends that voters call 724-4330 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to request a ballot.
To date, voters in Pima County have returned 82,163 ballots — or about 29 percent — of the roughly 287,000 mailed out earlier this month.
The figures are slightly above the 26 percent return rate that the Pima County Recorder’s Office reported two years ago, roughly 13 days before the primary in 2016.