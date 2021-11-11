 Skip to main content
Friday movies

Friday movies

  • Updated

Friday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins; 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive; 520-230-4730

Antlers (R) - 1:40, 4, 6:20, 9:05.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - noon, 1, 2:20, 3:20, 4:40, 5:40, 7, 8:05.

Dune (PG-13) - 12:50, 4:10, 7:30.

Eternals (PG-13) - 12:05, 1:15, 2:25, 3:25, 4:35, 5:45, 6:45, 7:55, 8:40.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 3:50, 9:25.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 1:05, 4:30, 8.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 12:40, 3:10, 5:50, 8:20.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 12:20, 2:35, 4:50, 7:05, 9:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 12:10, 2:30, 4:55, 7:15, 9:35.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace; 1-800-246-3627

Antlers (R) - 4:35, 10:15.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 11:40, 1:15, 2:15, 3:50, 4:50, 6:25, 7:25, 9, 10.

Dune (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:40, 8:20.

Eternals (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:15, 1, 1:45, 2:55, 4, 4:45, 6:30, 7:45, 8:40, 9:15, 10.

Eternals 3D (PG-13) - 5:30 p.m.

Halloween Kills (R) - 11:50, 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:25.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 11:20, 2, 7:30.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:15, 6:55, 9:40.

Red Notice (PG-13) - 12:45, 3:45, 7, 10:10.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:25, 2:05, 4:55, 7:35, 10:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:10, 4:35, 7:10, 10:30.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres; 70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita; 520-393-1222

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - noon, 2:15, 4:30, 7.

Dune (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 6:30.

Eternals (PG-13) - noon, 3:30, 6:30, 6:45.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - noon, 3:15, 6:30.

Spencer (R) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

French Dispatch (R) - 1, 3:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century; 3601 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 2, 2:50, 3:35, 4:45, 5:30, 6:40, 7:25, 8:15, 9:30, 10:05.

Dune (PG-13) - 1:55, 3:40, 5:35, 6:45, 7:30, 9:15.

Eternals (PG-13) - 2:10, 2:45, 3:10, 3:55, 4:40, 5:50, 6:30, 7, 7:40, 8:30, 9, 9:35.

Eternals 3D (PG-13) - 5:15 p.m.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 2:05, 5:05, 8:05.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 2:55, 5:40, 7:15, 9:25.

Peddanna (NR) - 4:10, 8.

Red Notice (PG-13) - 3:50, 7:10, 10:10.

Spencer (R) - 3:45, 6:50, 7:45, 10.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews; 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.; 1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

American Sniper (R) - 1:55, 8:15.

Belfast (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 11, 11:50, 1:35, 2:20, 4:15, 4:50, 5:30, 6:55, 7:20, 9:35, 9:50.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:10, 2:50, 6:30, 10:10.

Eternals (PG-13) - 12:45, 1, 4:15, 4:45, 7:45, 8:30.

Eternals: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:10, 6:45, 10:20.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:10, 2:45, 6:25, 10:10.

Spencer (R) - 11, 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:05.

French Dispatch (R) - 11, 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 7:25, 10:05.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road; 1-888-407-9874

Antlers (R) - 11, 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30.

C.S. Lewis on Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert (NR) - 10:45, 1:15, 3:45, 6:15, 8:45.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 10, 11:30, 12:45, 2:15, 3:30, 5, 6:15, 7:45, 9, 10:30.

Dune (PG-13) - 10:15, 2, 5:45, 9:45.

Eternals (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 11:30, 2:15, 2:45, 3:15, 6, 6:30, 7, 9:30, 10, 10:30.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:45, 2:30, 6:15, 10.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century; 770 N. Kolb Road; 1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:55, 4:50, 7:50.

Copshop (R) - 2:45, 5:15, 7:45.

Cruella (PG-13) - 1:50, 4:45, 7:40.

Cry Macho (PG-13) - 2, 4:30, 7.

Don't Breathe 2 (R) - 2:30, 5:05, 7:35.

Free Guy (PG-13) - 2:40, 5:20, 7:55.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:35, 7:25.

Old (PG-13) - 2:55, 5:30, 8.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) - 1:50, 4, 6:30.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 2:15, 4:45, 7:15.

Many Saints of Newark (R) - 2:10, 5, 7:45.

Suicide Squad (R) - 1:45, 4:40, 7:40.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway; 520-795-7777

A Hero (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Belfast (PG-13) - 11:15, 2, 4:30, 7:45, 10:15.

In Front of Your Face (NR) - 11 a.m.

Late Night Shorts (NR) - 10 p.m.

Luchadoras (NR) - 1:30 p.m.

Silent Land (NR) - 8 p.m.

French Dispatch (R) - 10:45, 1:45, 4:45, 7, 9:45.

Humans (R) - 7 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century; 12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace; 1-800-CINEMARK

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 11:45, 1, 2:20, 3:35, 4:55, 6:10, 7:30.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:05, 2:55, 6:30.

Eternals (PG-13) - 10:50, 11:50, 12:45, 1:40, 2:35, 3:25, 4:20, 5:15, 6:10, 7, 7:55.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:30, 7:10.

Red Notice (PG-13) - 11:10, 2:05, 5, 7:55.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11, 1:45, 4:40, 7:25.

Spencer (R) - 10:55, 1:50, 4:45, 7:40.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century; 5870 E. Broadway; 1-800-CINEMARK

Belfast (PG-13) - 11:15, 2, 4:45, 7:25, 10:15.

C.S. Lewis on Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert (NR) - 11, 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 10:45, 11:45, 1:25, 2:25, 4:05, 5:05, 6:45, 7:45, 9:25, 10:25.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:10, 2:55, 6:35, 10:20.

Eternals (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:20, noon, 12:45, 2:10, 3, 3:40, 4:25, 5:50, 6:50, 7:20, 8:05, 9:30, 10:30.

Eternals 3D (PG-13) - 1:20, 5, 8:20.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 10:50, 2:35, 4:55, 6:20, 8:45, 10:05.

Red Notice (PG-13) - 10:40, 1:45, 4:50, 7:50, 10:50.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 10:25, 1:15, 4:05, 6:55, 9:50.

Sooryavanshi (NR) - 2:30, 6, 6:40, 9:35, 10:10.

Spencer (R) - 10:30, 1:35, 4:40, 7:40, 10:40.

French Dispatch (R) - 10:35, 1:40, 4:40, 7:30, 10:30.

Tick, Tick... Boom! (PG-13) - 10:25, 1:30, 4:35, 7:40, 10:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 10:40, 11:40, 2:20, 5:10, 8, 10:40.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road; 520-468-7980

Antlers (R) - 3:40, 10:40.

Belfast (PG-13) - 11, 1:35, 4:30, 7:20, 9:50.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 10:30, 11:15, 3:55, 6:30, 8:15.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:45, 3:25, 6:15, 9.

Eternals (PG-13) - 10:45, noon, 1:15, 2:25, 5, 6, 7, 8:40, 9:35.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:25, 2:15, 5:15, 9:55.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 12:15, 1:45, 5:30, 9:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:25, 2, 4:45, 7:45, 10:20.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins; 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; 520-806-4275, Ext. 843

Antlers (R) - 12:30, 2:55, 5:20, 7:50, 10:10.

Christmas vs. the Walters (PG-13) - 1:55, 7.

Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) - 11, noon, 12:30, 1:15, 2:30, 3:45, 5, 6:15, 7:30, 8:45, 10.

Dune (PG-13) - 11:20, 2:50, 6:20, 9:40.

Eternals (PG-13) - 11, 11:30, 12:20, 2:20, 3, 3:50, 4:40, 5:40, 6:30, 7:20, 9:10, 9:50.

Eternals 3D (PG-13) - 1:20, 8:10.

Halloween Kills (R) - 11:40, 2:10, 4:50, 7:35, 10:05.

Last Night in Soho (R) - 11:05, 4:10, 9:15.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (PG-13) - 7:40, 10:10.

No Time to Die (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:15, 6:40, 9:30.

Red Notice (PG-13) - 11:55, 2:40, 5:30, 8:20.

Ron's Gone Wrong (PG) - 11:50, 2:25, 4:55, 7:25, 9:55.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) - 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:05.

Spencer (R) - 11:10, 1:50, 4:30, 7:10, 9:45.

Addams Family 2 (PG) - 11:45, 5:15.

Unforgiven: Clint Eastwood Career Celebration (NR) - 2 p.m.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) - 11:15, 1:45, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20, 10:05.

