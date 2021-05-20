Friday movies

Friday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 2:20, 8:50.
Dream Horse (PG) - 2:40, 5:15, 7:50.
Fast & Furious (PG-13) - 7 p.m.
Finding You (PG) - 2:50, 5:40, 8.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:05 p.m.
Here Today (PG-13) - 2:10, 4:50, 7:35.
Jaws (PG) - 5:30, 8:30.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 7:55 p.m.
Profile (R) - 2:25, 4:30.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 4:20, 6:40, 9:05.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 2, 3:20, 5:50, 8:20.
Wrath of Man (R) - 2:30, 5:10, 8:25.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Army of the Dead (R) - 12:15, 3, 6:25, 9:10.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:30, 3:30, 6:40, 9:40.
Dream Horse (PG) - 12:20, 3:15, 6:10, 9.
Finding You (PG) - 12:25, 3:25, 6:20, 9:20.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30.
Profile (R) - 12:30, 3:25, 6:15, 9:35.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 12:35, 3:35, 6:35, 9:25.
SCOOB! (PG) - 1:15, 3:55, 6:30, 9:15.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 12:45, 1:45, 3:20, 4:25, 6, 7, 8:45, 9:45.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 12:20, 3:45, 6:30, 9:50.
Wrath of Man (R) - 12:40, 3:40, 6:45, 9:40.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R) - 4:30, 5:05, 8, 8:40.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 5:15, 8:35.
Dream Horse (PG) - 4:45, 7:40.
Final Account (PG-13) - 4, 6:45, 9:20.
Finding You (PG) - 4:50 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 7:10.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:15, 7:45.
Nobody (R) - 3:55, 6:35, 9:10.
Profile (R) - 8:20 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:05, 7:15.
SCOOB! (PG) - 4:35, 7:20.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 4:10, 6:55, 9:30.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 4:55, 7:55.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:10, 7:25.
Wrath of Man (R) - 4:25, 7:30.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 5:05, 7:55.
Finding You (PG) - 4:35, 7:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:55, 7:40.
Here Today (NR) - 4:25, 7:20.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 5:50, 8:30.
Profile (R) - 4:40, 7:20.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:15, 7:05.
SCOOB! (PG) - 4:20, 6:45.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7, 8.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw -- The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 4, 6:30, 9.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 3:20, 4:40, 7:15.
Wrath of Man (R) - 5:25, 8:15.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 4, 4:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 8 p.m.
Profile (R) - 7:30 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:30 p.m.
SCOOB! (PG) - 4, 6:30.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 4:20, 4:45, 7:15, 7:45.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 4:15, 7.
Wrath of Man (R) - 4:45, 7:45.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Dream Horse (PG) - 1, 7:15.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (R) - 8 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R) - 1:30, 5, 8:25.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:35, 4:30, 7:35.
Nomadland (R) - 12:55, 3:35, 6:30, 9:10.
Profile (R) - 1:25, 4:25, 7:10.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 1:10, 4:10, 7.
SCOOB! (PG) - 12:50, 3:20, 6, 8:30.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 1:15, 3:55, 6:35, 9:05.
Courier (PG-13) - 1:45, 4:40, 7:25.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 1:05, 3:45, 6:20, 8:55.
Wrath of Man (R) - 3:10, 6:05, 9.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Army of the Dead (R) - noon, 3:30, 7:05, 10:35.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 12:55, 4:05, 7:15, 10:15.
Dream Horse (PG) - 12:40, 3:45, 6:50, 9:55.
Finding You (PG) - 1, 4:10, 7:20, 10:25.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 12:15, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40.
Here Today (PG-13) - 12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 12:30, 3:35, 6:35, 9:30.
New Order (R) - 11:45, 2:20, 4:55, 7:30, 10:05.
Nobody (R) - 11:40, 2:15, 5, 7:50, 10:30.
Profile (R) - 1:20, 7:10.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11:50, 2:50, 5:50, 8:50.
SCOOB! (PG) - 11, 1:35, 4:20, 6:55, 9:35.
Separation (R) - 4:15, 10.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 11, 12:20, 1:40, 3, 4:25, 5:40, 7, 8:20, 9:45.
Unholy (PG-13) - 11:20, 2:05, 4:45, 7:40, 10:30.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 11:10, 1:55, 4:40, 7:25, 10:10.
Wrath of Man (R) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:35, 10:35.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Dream Horse (PG) - 11:15, 2:10, 5, 7:50.
Finding You (PG) - 11:20, 2:20, 5:20, 8:15.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:05 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 5:30, 8:20.
Nobody (R) - 11, 5:10, 7:35.
Profile (R) - 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9:10.
Courier (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:30.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 11:10, 12:30, 3:10, 6, 8:40.
Wrath of Man (R) - 11:55, 2:50, 5:45, 8:50.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Army of the Dead (R) - 1:45, 5:10, 8:30.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 2:05, 4:55, 7:45.
Fast & Furious (PG-13) - 7 p.m.
Finding You (PG) - 3:40, 6:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1:20, 6:15.
Jaws (PG) - 4, 7.
Mortal Kombat (R) - 4:05, 9.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (R) - 2, 4:30, 6:45, 9:15.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 1:25, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30.
Wrath of Man (R) - 2:35, 5:25, 8:15.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.