 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday movies
MOVIE TIMES

Friday movies

  • Updated

Friday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 11:35, 3:45, 7:20, 9:50.

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 3:50, 7:35, 10.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:45, 12:30, 1:15, 1:55, 2:20, 2:50, 3:35, 4:20, 5:05, 5:30, 6, 6:45, 7:30, 8:10, 8:40, 9:10, 9:55.

Cruella (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:15, 4:45, 6:15.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11:40, 2:55, 6:15, 9:35.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 9:35 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (PG) - noon, 2:30.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 11, 12:15.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 11:25, 1:25, 3:40, 6:25, 9:30.

Forever Purge (R) - 2:30, 5:10, 7:45, 10:10.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11:05, 1:25, 5, 8:55.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:30, 12:30, 1:15, 2:45, 3:45, 4:30, 5:15, 6, 7, 7:45, 9:15, 10:15, 11.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) - 2, 8:30.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 4, 4:30, 7, 7:30.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 1, 4, 7.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 1, 3.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 1:30, 4, 6:30.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 1:30, 4:30, 7:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 2:20, 5:10, 8:10.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1:10, 1:50, 2:10, 2:55, 3:10, 3:45, 4:15, 4:25, 5:05, 5:25, 5:30, 5:45, 6:10, 6:15, 6:25, 7, 7:40, 7:45, 8:20, 8:45, 9:15, 9:25, 9:40, 10, 10:15.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) - 2:30, 9.

Cruella (PG-13) - 3:25, 6:45, 10:05.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 2:40, 3:55, 6:20, 7:30, 9:45.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 1, 4:30, 8.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 1:05, 2:05, 4:05, 5:15, 7:20, 8:15, 10:10.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 2:25, 5:35, 8:30.

Forever Purge (R) - 1:30, 4:20, 7:35, 10:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 1:25, 4:10, 7:10, 9:55.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

12 Mighty Orphans (PG-13) - 4:25 p.m.

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:10, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 11:15, 11:30, 1:20, 1:35, 2:20, 2:40, 4:40, 5:25, 5:45, 7:10, 7:45, 8:30, 9, 10:15.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) - noon, 3:10, 6:15, 9:20.

Black Widow: The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) - 12:25, 3:35, 6:45, 9:55.

Cruella (PG-13) - 1, 4:05.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11:20, 12:20, 2:30, 3:40, 5:40, 6:55, 8:50, 10:10.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (PG-13) - 11:15, 7:05.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 11:15, 12:15, 1:50, 2:55, 4:30, 5:35, 7:15, 8:15, 9:55.

Forever Purge (R) - 11:50, 2:25, 5, 7:35, 10:10.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 7:30, 10.

Zola (R) - 2:05, 4:45, 9:55.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Black Widow (PG-13) - 10:30, 11, 11:30, noon, 12:30, 1:45, 2:30, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10:30, 11.

Cruella (PG-13) - 1:15 p.m.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11, 2:30, 5:45, 9.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 10:45, 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10.

Forever Purge (R) - 11:30, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 10:30, 2:45.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:05, 4:40, 7:25.

Mortal Kombat (R) - 2:30, 5:05, 7:35.

News of the World (PG-13) - 2:20, 5, 7:40.

Nobody (R) - 2:40, 5:05, 7:25.

Nomadland (R) - 2, 4:30, 7:05.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 2:05, 4:45, 7:20.

Courier (PG-13) - 2:10, 4:50, 7:30.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 2:15, 4:35, 6:55.

Marksman (PG-13) - 2:35, 5:10, 7:45.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) - 3, 5:25, 7:45.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 2, 4:25, 7.

Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) - 3:15, 6:35.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

In the Heights (PG-13) - 3:30 p.m.

Summer of 85 (NR) - 2, 7:30, 10:15.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (PG-13) - 12:30, 4:30, 7.

Goonies (PG) - 10 p.m.

Zola (R) - 1:30, 5, 8, 10:30.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 1, 1:30, 2:40, 3:30, 4:15, 4:45, 5:35, 5:55, 6:45, 7:30, 8, 8:25, 9:10, 9:40, 10.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) - 1:50, 8:50.

Cruella (PG-13) - 1:10, 4:25, 7:40.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 2:05, 5:40, 9.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 1:15, 2:35, 4:05, 5:30, 6:50, 8:15.

Forever Purge (R) - 12:55, 3:35, 6:15, 9:20.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 1:05, 3:45, 6:40, 9:30.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:15, 12:30, 1, 2:30, 3:15, 3:45, 4:15, 5, 5:45, 7, 7:30, 8:15, 9, 9:45, 10:15, 10:45.

Black Widow 3D (PG-13) - noon, 1:45, 6:30.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 12:55, 3:40, 6:15, 8:50.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 10:30, 11:15, 12:10, 1:45, 2:25, 3:25, 5, 5:45, 8:15, 9, 10.

Cruella (PG-13) - 5:30, 8:35.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 11, 2:40, 6, 9:25.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 12:20, 2:55.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - noon, 2:45, 5:30, 8:30.

Forever Purge (R) - 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11:25, 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

A Quiet Place Part II (PG-13) - 10:40, 1:35, 4:45, 8:25, 10:55.

Black Widow (PG-13) - 10, 10:30, 11, 11:30, 11:50, 12:10, 12:40, 1:10, 1:40, 2:10, 2:40, 3, 3:20, 3:40, 4, 4:20, 4:50, 5:20, 5:50, 6:10, 6:50, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 8:50, 9:20, 9:40, 10, 10:40, 11.

Cruella (PG-13) - 10:10, 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) - 10:25, 1:50, 2:50, 5:10, 6:15, 7:15, 8:40, 9:30, 10:30.

In the Heights (PG-13) - 6:05, 9:15.

Kung Fu Panda (PG) - 10, 12:30.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) - 10:05, 1, 4:05.

Queen Bees (PG-13) - 11:10, 2:15.

Spirit Untamed (PG) - 10:55, 1:30, 3:50.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) - 10:20, 11:45, 1:05, 2:20, 3:45, 5, 6:30, 9.

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (R) - 7:20, 10:50.

Forever Purge (R) - 11:05, 1:35, 4:10, 6:40, 7:40, 9:10, 10:15.

Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (R) - 11:40, 1:20, 3:35, 6:20, 10:05.

Zola (R) - 6:15, 8:45.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News